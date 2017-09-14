Argo honors first responders

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

ARGO — Argo City Councilors on Tuesday approved the Dignity Memorial Public Servants Program for the City of Argo. The program, through Ridout’s Trussville Chapel Dignity Memorial Program, recognizes those who serve as first responders and is no cost to the city.

The Dignity Memorial Public Servants Program offers family counseling and rendering of funeral honors, at no cost, for career and volunteer law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel who fall in the line of duty.

The program will be implemented for the first time this year and Ridout’s Trussville Chapel Family Professional, David Seidel, says that it is the least they can do to help first responders in the surrounding communities. “We want to let municipalities know that such a program exists and is available to their first responders at no cost to the city.” Seidel said. “The little bit we can offer them is just a smidgen of what they do for us in a lifetime,” Seidel said.

The City of Argo is taking the lead in implementing the Dignity Memorial Public Servants Program. Without this program, families or city officials (if applicable) of first responders would be responsible for nearly $14,000 in funeral services.