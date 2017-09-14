Man dies from fall at Birmingham construction site

From The Trussville Triubune staff reports

An unnamed man reportedly died from a fall at a Topgolf entertainment complex construction site at 24th Street North and 12th Avenue North.

The man’s body was discovered this morning as workers arrived to the location just after 6 a.m. this morning.

The adult male is believed to have been trespassing when he fell off the side of a stairwell from the second or third story. Authorities say the man dropped between 17 and 30 feet.

Foul play is not suspected