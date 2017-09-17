Auburn quarterback Sean White arrested
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
AUBURN –Auburn University quarterback Sean White, 21, was arrested by the Auburn police early Sunday and booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:28 a.m., according to jail records.
White had just returned to the football team after being suspended for two weeks for undisclosed reasons.
According to public records, White was charged with “Appears in a public place under the influence.”
White’s bond was set at $500.
Drunk in public.
He gone!!!!!
Home boy has a problem!
Sad, but he is like every other college kid and adult who goes out to have fun. He just got caught.
Can have fun without getting wasted. There are a LOT of people who do it all the time. Don’t put “every other college kid and adult” into the same drunk boat.
At first I thought this was going to be a joke saying ” Arrested for impersonating a Quarterback”, sorry.
Say it ain’t so ! RTR
Omg a college kid was drunk in public? This world today ♂️
Debbie that’s the world we live in. People excuse peoples bad actions instead of holding them to a higher standard.
that has to be it for White….