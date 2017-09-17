 [fiatalert]
Auburn quarterback Sean White arrested

Posted by: Posted date: September 17, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN –Auburn University quarterback Sean White, 21, was arrested by the Auburn police early Sunday and booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:28 a.m., according to jail records.

Sean Michael White, Auburn QB was arrested Sunday morning.
Photo via the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

White had just returned to the football team after being suspended for two weeks for undisclosed reasons.

According to public records, White was charged with “Appears in a public place under the influence.”

White’s bond was set at $500.

Comments

  1. Jason Putman says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Drunk in public.

  2. Scott Crooks says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    He gone!!!!!

  3. Diann Hays says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Prayers…

  4. Kathy Stanley says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Lisa Gilham McCreless

  5. Gloria Langley Vaughan says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Home boy has a problem!

  6. Pamela Whittington Shepard says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Sad, but he is like every other college kid and adult who goes out to have fun. He just got caught.

  7. Kyle Greek says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Agree 100%

  8. Kyle Greek says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    RMFTR!!!!!!! Sorry yall

  9. Kimberly Nilsen says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Travis Whitehead

  10. Sunny Holder says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Dwight Thornton

  11. Shaun Szkolnik says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Ryan Hampton

  12. Debbie Carr Jarvis says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Can have fun without getting wasted. There are a LOT of people who do it all the time. Don’t put “every other college kid and adult” into the same drunk boat.

  13. Anita Harbison Jackson says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Allyson Harbison Jonathon Harbison

  14. Tommy King says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    At first I thought this was going to be a joke saying ” Arrested for impersonating a Quarterback”, sorry.

  15. Jeff Trest says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Wow

  16. Matthew Browning says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:16 pm

  17. Dewey King says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    is this real

  18. Laura York says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    David Galbraith

  19. Terry Simmons says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Say it ain’t so ! RTR

  20. Anthony Busby says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Omg a college kid was drunk in public? This world today ‍♂️

  21. Jan Hudson says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Debbie Carr Jarvis amen!!!!

  22. Rachel Kontzen Weiss says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Jerry Weiss

  23. Jan Hudson says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Debbie that’s the world we live in. People excuse peoples bad actions instead of holding them to a higher standard.

  24. Michael Rodgers says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Hunter Williams Ryan Coleman Tyler Johnson Dexter Lewis

  25. Alicia N Casey says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Lisa Mena

  26. James Miller says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    that has to be it for White….

