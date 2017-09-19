The Fresh Market cancels plans for Trussville store
By Scott Buttram
publisher
TRUSSVILLE –Fresh Market, one of the key planned anchor stores for Homestead Village on U.S. Highway 11, will not be opening in Trussville, according to Randy Young, senior vice president of real estate and development of The Fresh Market
“We have made the difficult decision to forego our new store opportunity in order to focus our investments on our existing store base,” Young said on Tuesday. “We understand this decision may disappoint many of the local residents who had patiently awaited our store to arrive, and sincerely apologize for having caused confusion by taking a pause on the market. For now, however, we will look to backfill our leased space with a replacement tenant.”
John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources which developed Homestead Village, said the company was already seeking another retailer and that the early success of the shopping center will help land a suitable business.
“Even though Fresh Market has taken possession of their building in Homestead Village, they have still not completed their build out and opened. Blackwater is proactively looking for a replacement tenant and hope to have resolution on that last major spot in the center very soon,” Abernathy said. “We are very excited about the success that Homestead Village has achieved since opening earlier this year. The parking lots are crowded and the City of Trussville has been very supportive of the new businesses that have come to Trussville.”
The decision in Trussville follows a trend with Fresh Market for the last two years of delaying openings and backing out of planned stores altogether.
“Nationally, many organic grocers, such as Fresh Market in Trussville and Whole Foods in Hoover, have delayed or changed their plans to open new stores,” Abernathy said.
After being purchased by Apollo Global Management for $1.36 billion in March of 2016, The Fresh Market store planned for Chicago didn’t open, according to the Chicago Tribune.
In January of 2017, The Fresh Market canceled plans to open a new store in Springfield, Missouri.
Last month, the North Carolina based grocer canceled the opening of a store in West Manchester, Penn. where they had been paying rent for 18 months, according to the York Dispatch.
In Olive Branch, Miss. and Nashville, Tenn., planned store openings in 2017 were pushed back to 2018.
In April, representatives of Blackwater Resources told Trussville mayor Buddy Choat that plans for the grocery store were on schedule and Fresh Market had fully executed their lease in Trussville.
At the same time, Young said in a statement to the Tribune that the company does not speculate on opening dates until the construction of the interior is underway.
“The Fresh Market is continuously reviewing its investment priorities, which often results in shifting opening dates,” Young said in April. “As such, the company does not plan on projecting or speculating on specific store opening timing prior to construction start.”
Not surprised with the research I had done on the company and their money issues. Not good for Trussville for sure. Retail is going thru a reorg now with so much on-line shopping.
Sprouts sprouts sprouts !!!! Please sprouts . I did speak to their manager last week at hoover he said he is always telling them to put another location here ..I told him please keep telling them it would be greatly appreciated and supported
Katrina Arnold-Feola we need to call corporate office and get a campaign going
Yeah, no…
If they come we will shop!!!!
This is very disappointing!!!!!!
Folks, this isn't because of Trussville. That company is struggling. It would be better for the city to get a retailer that would be more fiscally stable and Sprouts isn't it either. They have their own problems
Mr. Gulledge, that is an unnecessary comment.
Katrina Arnold-Feola I would be fine with a Sprouts, Trader Joe's or Whole Foods. I really hope one of them steps up and grabs the space.
Kroger would be great
Whole Foods please!!!! sprouts sucks!!!! Or Kroger please !!! Just not sprouts
Trader Joe's would be great – we already get their mailers in Trussville! We don't want the original plan Walmart Neighborhood Grocery!!
Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, or Sprouts….if we get a whole foods amazon may bring home delivery as well
That was a poor move on someone's plate.
If anybody would know about their “meal specials”, it would be you… 😛
Diane Poole yet the most liked on this post so far
Why?
Not surprised and half of the spaces are still empty… not to mention all the empty spaces at the pinnacle… seems we didn't really need a whole
New strip mall. The few places in the new one could have taken some of the empty ones half a mile up
The road !
Given their rep, it sounds like good riddance. A good organic foods store that is actually affordable would be great!
Whole Foods……extremely stable since being bought up by Amazon….and prices slashed by as much as 50% on many items!!!
Sprouts Farmers Market would be amazing! And by the looks of this post they would be greatly supported!
Whole Foods will never come to Trussville. We are not their demographic.
A good grocery store might bring in more customers to those existing stores.
What I don't understand is vacancies at every single strip in Tville including downtown. Shouldn't that be a huge red flag to retailers? I wish the City would partner with the Chamber to grow industrial park instead of small, undesired retail chains and stop doing 'fundraisers'…my goodness at the chamber fundraisers!
Sprouts is terrible, 99% of all their food is imported . Trader Joe's is owned by Aldi and is the exact same products. They put the Trader Joe's in higher economic areas and rise the prices.
Trussville is one of the highest bussiness license city in the U.S. then their tax is horrific.
I Love Trussville but something just keeps telling me that we are trying to be something that we will not ever be. Sad, but true.
I'm so disappointed! I've been waiting and watching for the opening. We could have supported Fresh market, Sprouts, and trader Joe's. I feel like we're the little red haired stepchildren.
Griffin Gulledge I don't think it has anything to do with Trussville. Research Fresh Market and you will discover financial challenges and a recent acquisition by private equity. These things happen all the time and should not at all reflect poorly on Trussville.
Guys. I am from Trussville. I was referring to the bad luck of it, but it was just a joke (which I really only expected a close friend, who I responded to, to see). Like how the Pinnacle *was* supposed to be like the Summit, etc. It wasn't a statement on the value of Trussville, but if you've been around 15-20 years, this stuff just makes you shrug and laugh a little. "Again?" I love Trussville! I'm sure a good store will come there.
The Pinnacle was the Summit B-side until the bottom of retail fell out in the mid 2000's and retailers all over the country closed. The country is still trying to work its way back, but the opening of numerous new retail and hospitality venues in Trussville signals that it's recovering. I'm excited by the new growth.
