Fatality in I-59 crash in Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville Fire and Rescue personnel along with Trussville Police were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 59 northbound on Wednesday at about 2 p.m.

The wreck occurred near the 140 mile marker, just south of the Chalkville Road 141 exit. Traffic was backed up past the Interstate 459 split, but the wreck was cleared by 3:30 p.m.

According to chief Tim Shotts, there was one fatality in the crash. The name of the victim has not been released pending identification by the Jefferson County Coroner and notification of the family.