Hueytown man charged with capital murder in Fairfield road rage shooting

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Hueytown man is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting on Saturday in Fairfield that appears to have stemmed from road rage.

Jermaine Curtis Boswell, 31, of Hueytown, is charged in the shooting death of Michael Eugene Stevens, who also is a Hueytown resident. The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Gary Avenue. Boswell is being held with no bond in the Jefferson County jail.

Currently, authorities say there is no evidence the men knew each other.

A report from al.com journalist Carol Robinson said investigators believe Stevens fled after his vehicle struck another vehicle somewhere near Midfield. The driver of the vehicle that was hit then followed Stevens and his passenger to Gary Avenue where he shot Stevens.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared the suspect vehicle turned around, drove back by the victim’s vehicle and fired again. A male passenger in the vehicle that crashed after the shooting

was not hit.

When police arrived, Stevens had a gunshot wound to the chest.