Q&A: Alabama Foot Institute has the answers

Question: What types of services does Alabama Foot Institute provide?

Answer: We are a unique practice in that we offer both surgical and non-surgical options to patients by combining the experience of a Surgeon and a Pedorthist.

What kind of problems do patients come to see you for?

We see a variety of conditions including, but not limited to, sports injuries, gait abnormalities, turf toe, fractures, heel pain, neuromas, skin lesions, pediatric foot pathology and dermatology of the foot, fungal toe nails.

Q: What are biomechanics and how does your practice employ this?

Biomechanics is the study and science of movement of the human body. Specifically with our practice it is the physics of the position and movement of the bones and joints of the foot/ankle.

Q: What types of technology and equipment do you use to treat patients?

We utilize cutting edge technology in both the non-surgical and surgical portions of the practice. For example our biomechanics lab utilizes 3D laser scanning combined with videographic analysis and sensors to provide the most accurate orthotic devices. We offer cutting edge materials (carbon fibre) for all our orthotic devices that allow for maximum correction with the thinnest device profile. Surgically our physician uses the latest technologies including minimum invasive techniques, stem cell therapy, endoscopy, laser treatment, and surgical implant materials.

Q: How is payment for services handled at the institute? What can be done for patients who have financial concerns?

We accept most all insurance plans and can set up payment plans for those patients without insurance or with large deductibles.

Q: Does Alabama Foot Institute get involved in community events such as charity drives and others like that?

Yes we actively sponsor not only a competitive soccer team, but actively participate in multiple charitable events throughout the year including 5K, 10K and Marathons.