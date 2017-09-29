Three-vehicle crash leaves University of Alabama student dead
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
A three-vehicle crash at 2:30 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of a Jasper teen who attended the University of Alabama.
James Mason Berry, 19, was killed when the 1999 Toyota 4Runner he was driving collided with a 2007 Peterbilt and a 2015 Freightliner.
Berry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 69 at the 162 mile marker, approximately eight miles north of Northport.
