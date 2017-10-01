 [fiatalert]
Auburn inches upward in coaches poll

Posted by: Posted date: October 01, 2017
From The Trussville Tribune staff reportsAuburn bounced up two spots in the coaches poll today following a second straight blowout victory against an SEC opponent.

The Tigers moved up two spots to No. 13 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Auburn followed its 51-14 win against Missouri  on Sept. 23 with a 49-10 victory over Mississippi State.

Auburn hosts Ole Miss this Saturday in a game that will start at 11 a.m.

Alabama remains at the top in the poll , with reigning national champion Clemson in the second place spot. The Tide had 58-first place votes to Clemson’s six first place votes.

Other SEC teams in the polls Top 25 are Georgia (No. 6), and Florida (No. 20).

SEC teams that dropped out of the Top 25 list are LSU (formerly No. 2) and Mississippi State (formerly No. 24).  LSU lost during its homecoming game to Troy, 24-21.

Below is the full coaches poll Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Penn State
  5. Washington
  6. Georgia
  7. Michigan
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Ohio State
  10. TCU
  11. Washington State
  12. Miami
  13. Auburn
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. USC
  16. USF
  17. Louisville
  18. Utah
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Florida
  21. San Diego State
  22. Notre Dame
  23. West Virginia
  24. NC State
  25. UCF

Dropped out: LSU (22), Mississippi State (24), Florida State (25)
Also receiving votes: Florida State 55; Kansas State 35; Georgia Tech 31; Navy 30; Texas A&M 27; Stanford 18; Oregon 17; Kentucky 14; Troy 9; Maryland 6; Michigan State 2; Mississippi State 1; Memphis 1; Colorado State1; Arkansas 1.

