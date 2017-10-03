Homewood authorities seek public’s help to find runaway

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Concerned citizens in- and around Homewood are on the lookout for a 16-year-old Homewood teen who ran away from her home this weekend.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find Sarah Alexander who was last seen Sunday evening at McDonald’s in Moody. She was in the company of three white males.

Sarah, who is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, ran away around this time last year.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Homewood police at 205-332-6200.