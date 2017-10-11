Teen shooting suspect may be victim’s football teammate; cousin of Gate City shooting victim now a suspect in a related shooting

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The teen injured by gunfire in Gate City Saturday may have been shot by a friend who plays on the 13-year-old’s football team.

Birmingham police are investigating and plan to interview the suspect, who is the same age as the victim.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South.

The victim is currently recovering from surgeries he underwent recently as a result of a single gunshot to his stomach.

A second shooting linked to the first occurred Sunday when the victim’s cousin shot an individual while seeking information.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said the second shooting occurred in the same general area as the first when the victim’s cousin shot a person following a confrontation in the 7500 block of 64th Court Way South.

Authorities said the second shooting victim is recovering while the suspect remains at large.

Gate City is a neighborhood in the East Lake community of Birmingham that is slightly west of Irondale.