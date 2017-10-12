COMMUNITY CALENDAR

FRIDAY

Oct. 13 is Treat Yo’ Self Day. Stop in any time between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to treat yo’ self to coloring, snacks, DIY beauty & health ideas, and more at the Pinson Public Library All ages welcome.

SATURDAY

The Vulcan Orienteering Club will teach a beginning Orienteering Class at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve in the Nature Center on Oct. 14. It is open to anyone who is open to roaming the woods. The cost is $65 with early registration and includes a sandwich lunch and compass. The class will start at 8:30 am and will finish by 5:00 pm. Class starts at 8:30 am and will include three hours of classroom training, 90 minutes of practice, and a two-hour competition. Learn what Orienteering ‘is’ and ‘is not’. Learn how to use your compass. Do you know how to read a terrain map? You will after this class. Learn and practice techniques to help you make a route choice and stick to it.

SUNDAY

You’ve defined your launch pad and are all fueled up, but can’t quite reach the stars? At the Clay Public Library’s Writer’s Workshop, this session will give you strong basics for story structure as well as helping you find your individual writing method.

MONDAY

Join the Pinson Public Library for the monthly dinner and activity at Family Night. Ms. Jan (The Science Lady) from Dynamic Education Adventures will present “Spooky Science”. Registration is required to attend this event. You may call to register at 205-680-9298.

