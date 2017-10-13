School district pulls ‘Mockingbird’ from reading list, official cites ‘uncomfortable’ language

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is being yanked from a Mississippi school district’s reading list at Biloxi Junior High School.

Biloxi Public School District administrators reportedly pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week in response to complaints that some of the book’s language makes some “uncomfortable.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alabama writer Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small town in the 1950s.

A message on the school’s website says “To Kill A Mockingbird” teaches students that compassion and empathy don’t depend upon race or education. Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.

The book remains in Biloxi school libraries, according to The Sun Herald newspaper.

Lee based the book on an event that happened near her hometown of Monroeville in the 1930s.

Recently the Alabama city as looked into developing new tourist attractions based on its association with the book. Until recently a play based on the novel was performed annually outside the old Monroe County Courthouse.