Victim of Tarrant drive-by shooting identified by coroner’s office

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TARRANT – A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting at a Chevron store in Tarrant on Oct. 13 has been identified by the Jefferson County Cornoner’s Office.

Calvin Andre Sweeney, 43, of Birmingham was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:17 p.m. on 2525 Pinson Valley Parkway in Tarrant. According to witness reports, he was shot by someone in a passing car just as he was leaving the Chevron.

No suspects have been taken into custody yet.

Anyone with additional information on the case are asked to contact Tarrant police at 205-841-5555.