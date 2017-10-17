Jefferson Co. Coroners office seeking help to contact family of man found dead in Bessemer

The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The is searching for family members of a man would died last month in Bessemer. Because the department has been unsuccessful so far, authorities are now seeking the public’s assistance.

Kenneth Robert Majewski, 51, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on Sept. 29. Officials do not know the cause of death. However, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said foul play is not suspected.

According to Yates, inability for his office to contact family members of deceased individuals is becoming a more frequent problem.

Yates said he believesthe cause of this is two-fold: The size of the major cities his department oversees and an increase in disconnection among families.

Anyone with information about Majewski is asked to call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.