Springville man, child dead in St Clair County crash

BIRMINGHAM – A two-vehicle crash at 10:24 a.m. today, April 3, has claimed the life of a Springville man and a child.

Michael Jerome Jones, 41, was killed when the 2003 Ford Mustang he was driving collided head on with a 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven by Kevin Wayne Isbell, 36, of Ashville.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, ages 3 and 12, were passengers in the Mustang and were transported to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital, where the three-year-old later died.

The driver of the Tacoma was not injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 231, one mile south of Ashville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.