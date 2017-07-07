 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Trussville Police arrest woman for meth, drug paraphernalia on Cooper Road

Trussville Police arrest woman for meth, drug paraphernalia on Cooper Road

Posted by: Posted date: July 07, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Last week, Trussville police executed a search warrant on a house on Cooper Road in which officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sonya Gail Beasley. Photo by Trussville Police Department.

Sonya Gail Beasley was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and for having drug paraphernalia. She had also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Her bond was set at $5,300.

Comments

  1. Jane Scoggins says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Good!

  2. Michael W. Tucker says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    About time. She stole packages out of our mailbox.

  3. Kristin Spears Kelly says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Yep. That’s her

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top