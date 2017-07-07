Trussville Police arrest woman for meth, drug paraphernalia on Cooper Road
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE – Last week, Trussville police executed a search warrant on a house on Cooper Road in which officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Sonya Gail Beasley was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and for having drug paraphernalia. She had also had a warrant for failure to appear.
Her bond was set at $5,300.
Comments
Good!
About time. She stole packages out of our mailbox.
Yep. That’s her