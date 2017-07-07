Trussville Police arrest woman for meth, drug paraphernalia on Cooper Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Last week, Trussville police executed a search warrant on a house on Cooper Road in which officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sonya Gail Beasley was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and for having drug paraphernalia. She had also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Her bond was set at $5,300.