Gene therapy drug for cancer to be reviewed by FDA

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A new gene therapy drug called tisagenlecleucel is slated to be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a report by CNN. If approved it will be used to treat patients suffering from leukemia.

Described as “astounding” the drug was approved by an advisory committee to be sent to the FDA, which will review it and decide whether or not to approve it for the market.

The purpose of tisagenlecleucel, according to the report, is to allow the body’s immune cells to target and attack the source of the cancer.

The drug supposedly will help leukemia patients who have had other treatments that failed.