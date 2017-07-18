UPDATE: At least one dead in Clay shooting involving deputy

By David Lazenby

CLAY – Mayor Charles Webster reported there is one confirmed fatality that resulted from the shooting on Tuesday night in Clay.

“Please keep everyone in your prayers,” Webster said. “This is difficult on everyone involved.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office released a press release late Tuesday night that stated Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have requested that agents with the State Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy.

The deputy was not injured.

The press release also stated the incident occurred near 6835 Clay-Palmerdale Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy units were on the scene of the shooting that took place at a residence on Clay-Palmerdale Road.

Authorities roped off the driveway of a house in the 6300 block of Clay-Palmerdale Road with crime scene tape Tuesday. The house, which is about 100 yards from the road, is perpendicular to The city’s Senior Activity Center.

For now, no other information is known about the shooting.

More details will be reported at www.trussvilletribune.com as they become available.