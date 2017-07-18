 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » local » UPDATE: At least one dead in Clay shooting involving deputy

UPDATE: At least one dead in Clay shooting involving deputy

Posted by: Posted date: July 18, 2017

By David Lazenby

Editor

CLAY – Mayor Charles Webster reported there is one confirmed fatality that resulted from the shooting on Tuesday night in Clay.

“Please keep everyone in your prayers,” Webster said. “This is difficult on everyone involved.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office released a press release late Tuesday night that stated Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have requested that agents with the State Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy.

The deputy was not injured.

The press release also stated the incident occurred near 6835 Clay-Palmerdale Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy units were on the scene of the shooting that took place at a residence on Clay-Palmerdale Road.

Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday in Clay.

Authorities roped off  the driveway of a house in the 6300 block of  Clay-Palmerdale Road with crime scene tape Tuesday. The house, which is about 100 yards from the road, is perpendicular to The city’s Senior Activity Center.

For now, no other information is known about the shooting.

More details will be reported at www.trussvilletribune.com as they  become available.

 

Comments

  1. Melanie Rozelle says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Rebecca Morris

  2. Ginni Keck says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:37 am

    More like 6:50 pm. Natosia Burks-Bell

  3. Joshua Collier Wilson says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:38 am

    It was way before 7:50

  4. Jessica McCleskey says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Evan McCleskey

  5. Elizabeth Poe says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:45 am

    .

  6. Heather Weems says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:47 am

    It was when we were leaving an event at the community center at 6:50-7:00

  7. Jennifer Wolfe Tolar says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Terri Mara Giles

  8. Greg Widick says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:50 am

    I’m hoping it’s just another BB Gun incident like last time that was close to there .

  9. Shana Sims says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Rebecca Bryant Rachael Malone

  10. Natosia Burks-Bell says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Yes… They were rolling the yellow tape @ 7:20

  11. Ginni Keck says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Scary

