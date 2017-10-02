Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Argo
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
ARGO –Police chief James Downing confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a train Monday morning in Argo.
The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m.
“It was a white male and he had a backpack,” Downing said. “It appeared that he may have been traveling through. We’ve shown his picture around and nobody recognized him.”
Downing said the engineer of the train saw the body about 50 to 75 feet north of the Argo welcome sign.
“We think he was probably hit by an earlier train,” Downing said. “He appears to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s. There was no ID on the body, so we’re trying to find out who he is.”
The St. Clair County coroner declared the man dead at the scene and the body has been transported for an autopsy, according to Downing.
Downing said the road leading from U.S. Highway 11 to the Subway has been closed during the investigation, but he expected it to reopen soon.
Mayor Betty Bradley offered her condolences to the family of the victim.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to them,” Bradley said. “I heard the news at about a quarter to 5 and it’s just a sad situation.”
Comments
Nikolas Mckinney
Damn train just snuck up on him!
I’m sorry for this family.
People have to respect trains, they can’t stop like passengers cars.
They should put some lights or maybe a loud horn on those things
Praying for the victim as well as the train engineer and conductor. They have to deal with this forever. Trains can’t just stop like a car can.
Chris Jackson
Deborah Watson
I love about one mile from the tracks that go through Argo. There are at least 4 crossings within about a quarter mile and the trains blow their horns almost constant going through Argo. We hear the horns clearly at our home. Surely someone walking on the tracks would hear them.
Oops…….I live about one mile……. Hate auto auto spell..
Praying that he can be identified and his family made aware of his passing.
Joseph Terrell
So very sad!
So Sad
Wondered why there were soo many first responders around..
was it a man or woman? What time did it happen? I cant click into the link