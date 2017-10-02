Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Argo

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ARGO –Police chief James Downing confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a train Monday morning in Argo.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m.

“It was a white male and he had a backpack,” Downing said. “It appeared that he may have been traveling through. We’ve shown his picture around and nobody recognized him.”

Downing said the engineer of the train saw the body about 50 to 75 feet north of the Argo welcome sign.

“We think he was probably hit by an earlier train,” Downing said. “He appears to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s. There was no ID on the body, so we’re trying to find out who he is.”

The St. Clair County coroner declared the man dead at the scene and the body has been transported for an autopsy, according to Downing.

Downing said the road leading from U.S. Highway 11 to the Subway has been closed during the investigation, but he expected it to reopen soon.

Mayor Betty Bradley offered her condolences to the family of the victim.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to them,” Bradley said. “I heard the news at about a quarter to 5 and it’s just a sad situation.”