Center Point Council adopts Comprehensive Plan, hears concerns on crime

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

CENTER POINT – Center Point City Council met on Thursday night beginning with an overview of the finalized draft of the Center Point Comprehensive Plan. Afterwards several residents spoke up during public comments on shootings that have occurred over the last three weeks.

A representative from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham gave a presentation on the plan, which outlined different ways to improve the city. Among them was traffic calming techniques, resurfacing roads, safety projects and marketing the city to potential businesses.

The plan suggests marketing the fire district’s ISO Class 1 rating, considered to be the highest rating a district can achieve.

All council members were present except for Councilwoman Linda Kennemer, who was absent due to medical reasons.

The city’s problem with crime in recent weeks was brought up during pre-council. Council President Roger Barlow said that the city will contact the Justice Department and have a team come to Center Point to perform an analysis and propose solutions.

The analysis was said to take around 12 to 26 months to complete but will not cost the city anything.

“It could not come at a more appropriate time,” Barlow said.

Center Point has experienced a spate of gun crimes in the last several weeks, namely with a shooting that occurred at a carnival on April 15, which resulted in multiple people being injured. On April 24 a man was shot in an attempted robbery and shootings were reported at an apartment complex on April 26, the night before the council meeting at City Hall.

Residents voiced their concerns during public comments and tensions briefly flared regarding what the city is doing to deter crime.

“Do I have to worry about my husband going to work and being shot?” asked resident Sharon Wilbourn at the podium.

Barlow assured the crowd that the city is working on the problem with crime and reminded that the council would vote to have Justice Department about analyzing and determining solutions through the Commitment to Change program.

“I’m doing all that I can about it,” he said. “I am doing all that I know to do. If somebody has constructive comments I will be glad to listen to them. Our goal is to have zero crime in Center Point. But that’s not realistic. I’m concerned about this issue.”

Barlow and Mayor Henderson also mentioned the security cameras recently purchased, which they believe will help alleviate some incidents of crime in the city. Suggestions were made by residents, including putting more money into the Public Safety Department.

Resident Christy Falligant brought up an abandoned house on 1700 Fifth Place Northwest that burned down in 2014. The structure is now collapsing and the grass is uncut. She said that the house is a danger to children trying to get in.

Barlow said that he was “just as frustrated” and has been speaking to the city attorney about the issue. He said that if an ordinance regarding the house does not appear on the agenda at the next meeting it will in the meeting after that.

In other business the council voted to amend the zoning ordinance before voting unanimously to adopt the Comprehensive Plan. The council then voted to consider a Five Mill Ad Valorem tax ordinance. Barlow said that the ordinance should generate $525,000 annual revenue.

A town hall meeting will be held at the next council meeting to hear from the public about the ordinance’s feasibility.

The council voted 3-1 on a resolution authorizing the city to submit a second level application for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

In new business the council voted to consider a resolution to contract with Game Day for field maintenance at the Sports Complex. They also voted to consider a resolution to authorize the mayor to begin negotiations with the Sheriff’s Department on hiring two additional deputies.

The council tabled a resolution to allow Jefferson County to use the Senior Center for elections. The resolution will be discussed at the next meeting. The council then approved an architect for the Center Point Community Safe Space.

Authorization for the mayor to contact the Justice Department about the Commitment to Change program was passed.

After regular business was concluded Mayor Henderson announced that Center Point High School Principal Van A. Phillips was selected for Alabama Secondary Principal of the year and will be representing the state at the National Association of School Principals in July.

Before the meeting was adjourned Councilman Bobby Scott addressed the concerns about the problem with crime.

“In light of the recent events I just want to let everyone who spoke know that we do hear you and we’re working on solutions to make the city better,” he said. “I know we don’t all agree on the way that should be done but it would be nice if we could work with each other.”

Councilman James Howell echoed Scott’s sentiments.

“A lot of you have some good ideas,” he said. “Don’t wait until council meetings. Feel free to call us anytime if you have something going on. And I would encourage everyone to not say that Center Point is going to hell. If you live in Center Point try to say positive things about the city.”

The next meeting will be held on May 11 at 6 p.m.