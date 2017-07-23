UPDATE: Norcross Ga. man charged with murder of woman found dead in Decatur

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

An arrest has been made in the death of a Georgia woman found Saturday at a Decatur motel.

Police have arrested and charged Cary Davis, 25 of Norcross, Ga, with murder. A bond for Davis was set at $250,000.

Efa Mboto, a brother-in-law, of Tiara Alexandra Cole, 22, of Lawrenceville, Ga. said his sister-in-law knew her suspected killer.

“She told her mom she was going to hang out with a friend’s family,” Mboto stated about his sister-in-law’s reason for being in Decatur on Saturday.

A phone message left for Decatur city detective Mike Burleson was not immediately returned prior to publication of this report.

Authorities reported that Cole’s body was discovered at a Quality Inn located on Jameson Drive S.W. in Decatur Saturday afternoon.

“We are trying to work through this as a family,” Mboto stated today in a post on his Facebook page.

Cole had recently moved to Georgia from Richmond, Va., according to Mboto